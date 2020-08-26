BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA opened at $22.27 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $248.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.02 million. On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 17.5% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.