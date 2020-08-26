Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Hovde Group cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BMTC stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $527.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

