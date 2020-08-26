BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of DOOO opened at $51.02 on Monday. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BRP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BRP by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 16.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

