Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($2.14). The company had revenue of C$10.22 billion during the quarter.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.