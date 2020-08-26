Brokers Offer Predictions for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR stock opened at $161.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

