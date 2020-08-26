Brokers Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

NYSE:LOW opened at $165.92 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

