Brokerages Set Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $3.64

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Viewray in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

VRAY stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $429.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Viewray has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 25.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 12.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

