Brokerages Set Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Target Price at $6.80

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth $45,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

