Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €46.50

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.50 ($54.71).

PHIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

