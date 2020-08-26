Brokerages Set HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Target Price at $18.30

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBT. Raymond James increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

HBT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,444,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

