Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

GERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Geron news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Geron by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 679,373 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Geron by 1,403.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Analysts predict that Geron will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

