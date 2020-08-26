Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $76.13

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 5,217,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $437,578,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 322.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

