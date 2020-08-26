Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) PT at €11.85

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.94).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

ETR AIXA opened at €10.21 ($12.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 12-month high of €12.86 ($15.13). The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

