Brokerages Expect Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to post sales of $7.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.01 million. Repro Med Systems reported sales of $6.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full year sales of $29.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $29.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.58 million, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $36.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repro Med Systems.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $416.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.00 and a beta of 0.31. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

