Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 166.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. SunTrust Banks lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 596,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,338 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.