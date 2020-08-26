Brighton Jones LLC Sells 11,921 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.