Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.