Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.16.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,345 shares of company stock valued at $30,147,594 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

