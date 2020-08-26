Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 8,075 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

RWT stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.