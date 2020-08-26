Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

