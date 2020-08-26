Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,228,000 after acquiring an additional 536,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

