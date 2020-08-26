Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,861.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. Analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

