Brighton Jones LLC Invests $67,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

