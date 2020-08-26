Brighton Jones LLC Invests $207,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

