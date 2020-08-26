Brighton Jones LLC Invests $200,000 in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

