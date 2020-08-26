Brighton Jones LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

NYSE PEG opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

