Brighton Jones LLC Has $206,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 214.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,476,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,784,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

