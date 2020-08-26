Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.