Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 6,913 LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in LYFT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LYFT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after acquiring an additional 270,710 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in LYFT by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,549,000 after acquiring an additional 295,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.