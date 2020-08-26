Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 4,275 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

