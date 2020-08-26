Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 8,813 Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,037,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renasant stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

