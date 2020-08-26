Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 161.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 79,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 140,351.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 178,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 1,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COCP. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:COCP opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Cocrystal Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.