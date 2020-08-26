Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BRDCY opened at $15.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.47. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

