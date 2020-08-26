Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
Bridgestone Company Profile
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.
