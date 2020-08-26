Brian C. Cornell Sells 100,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Target stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

