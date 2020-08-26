Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Acquires 102,264 Shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 102,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $596,199.12. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 91,301 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $366,117.01.

Shares of NYSE SIC opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 42.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 158.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

