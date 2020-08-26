Bradford Cooke Sells 16,400 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Bradford Cooke sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$82,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,239,656.06.
TSE:EDR opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The company has a market cap of $898.58 million and a PE ratio of -15.29.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1001976 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.