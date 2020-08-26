Bradford Cooke Sells 16,400 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Bradford Cooke sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$82,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,239,656.06.

TSE:EDR opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The company has a market cap of $898.58 million and a PE ratio of -15.29.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1001976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.70 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

