Boxlight Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boxlight in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxlight stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Boxlight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $1,760,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

