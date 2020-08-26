Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAY. DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.27, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $349,093.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,765.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,515.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,805. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 88,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

