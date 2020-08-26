Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on EPAY. DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.06.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.27, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $349,093.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,765.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,515.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,805. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 88,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.