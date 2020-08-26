Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 262.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Boston Beer worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $12,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAM traded down $16.19 on Wednesday, hitting $875.68. 67,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,177. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $897.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $754.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.18. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.86.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.