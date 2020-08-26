BofA Securities Upgrades Vereit (NYSE:VER) to Buy

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vereit by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vereit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vereit by 2.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

