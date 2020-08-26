BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX)

Stock analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,859,583.94. Also, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $997,039.16.

About Repare Therapeutics

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

