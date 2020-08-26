Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

Shares of BA opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

