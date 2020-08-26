Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

