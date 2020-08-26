BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TCPC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $574.78 million, a P/E ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.