BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $16,641.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031287 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,149,793 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

