Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 55.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 54.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,509,000 after acquiring an additional 423,942 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 386.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 57.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,251,000 after acquiring an additional 364,394 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.