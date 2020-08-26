BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

BJ stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,892 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,364. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

