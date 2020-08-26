BitBall Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $873,983.60 and approximately $542,806.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 57% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00070705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,365.38 or 1.00315544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002729 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00167806 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003484 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,755,032 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

