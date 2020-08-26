Bismuth Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $3,503.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004489 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

