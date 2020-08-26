BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings. BioNano Genomics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioNano Genomics.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.52% and a negative return on equity of 15,217.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. BioNano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

